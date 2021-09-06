Councillors receive report of procurement progress

Councillors reviewed the the Procurement Annual Report

The annual report provides an overview of how procurement activity has been delivered during the last financial year.

The key statistics will be used by the Scottish Government when preparing the Scottish Ministers’ Procurement Annual Report.

Achievements identified in the report include:

An annual procurement spend of around £184m with around 81 per cent on contracts;

An increase in the proportion of procurement spend with local suppliers to 36.51 per cent, an increase from 32.6 per cent in the previous financial year;

Financial savings/cost-avoidance of £880,948 from a range of contracts;

Collaborative spend increased to 31.6 per cent, from 19.9 per cent in the previous reporting period;

Strategic framework agreements and dynamic purchasing systems implemented to improve levels of efficiency, compliance and transparency.

Development requirements identified for the current financial year include:

Implementing the detailed Member Led Review recommendations, including developing and updating procurement policies and standing orders to meet changing requirements;

Delivering sustainable outcomes and further aligning commitments and delivery to the needs of Dumfries and Galloway communities;

Continued support for, and development of, the impact of procurement spend on the local economy; including a number of supplier events in the coming year and developing a Community Wealth Benefits approach;

Enabling and delivering further savings through effective procurement activity;

Developing the Council’s procurement team.

The committee were asked to review and agree the content of the Procurement Annual Report for financial year 2020/21.