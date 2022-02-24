Council sets its budget for 2022/23

The administration says the budget delivers on local priorities

Key proposals set out in the administrations’ budget, which was agreed on Tuesday, include:

Increasing the number of teachers by 10 and support for learning assistants by 14;

Implementation of a fostering fee, boosting the income of foster families;

Allocating £270,000 to projects in the council’s Strategic Net Zero Route Map;

Funding a 2022 Summer of Play programme, providing opportunities for all children and young people over the summer holidays;

Increasing roads investment by £960,000 to take account of inflationary increase in raw materials.

Council tax will increase by three per cent, which will see the majority of residents paying no more than 71p a week extra, but will be offset in Bands A-D by a Government grant of £150.

Council leader Councillor Elaine Murray said: “This is a budget that invests in local priorities.

"It will increase the number of teachers and support for learning assistants, alongside funding a Summer of Play programme similar to our 2021 programme. These investments will support learning recovery and our children and young people’s health and well-being.

"In addition, we'll take further action to reduce carbon emissions. This will be done through investment to secure key projects such as the Dumfries Aquifer District Heating programme which will help us achieve our Net Zero target of 2025.”