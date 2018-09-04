Council is continuing efforts to cut overspend

Efforts are continuing to try to reduce a projected overspend on the delivery of a Galloway art gallery of “national significance”.

The project in Kirkcudbright opened to the public this summer.

A recent report to councillors, however, said that it is on course to run nearly £250,000 over its original budget of more than £3m although Dumfries and Galloway Council officers are continuing their efforts to cut the overspend.

The new facility completed a vision for the town which first surfaced nearly 20 years ago and provides a permanent home for work created by the many artists who have, at one time, lived in the town.

A council report showed that visitor numbers have exceeded 20,000 since it opened its doors in June - well on course to pass an annual business plan target of 40,000.

However, a number of areas have seen project costs rise including unforeseen repairs to the existing buildings, additional security measures and specification upgrades, changes to environmental systems and related electrical works, changes to satisfy Scottish Fire and Rescue Service regulations, client changes/additions and time-related charges by contractor

The report said additional work was also necessary to ensure the gallery reflected “the current highest standards of safety and security for the collections and exhibitions” and for customer safety. A full report is expected to be delivered to the council in November.