Conference to discuss deal

The first conference of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal will be held in Dumfries next month.

The conference, in the Easterbrook Hall on June 18, will bring together the Borderlands Partnership, which comprises the five Borderlands local authorities - Dumfries and Galloway Council, Carlisle City Council, Cumbria County Council, Scottish Borders Council and Northumberland County Council.

There will be keynote speeches from both local and national politicians and relevant Stakeholders who will discuss and enhance the proposals which will be made to both the UK and Scottish governments later this year.

The deal aims to tackle the area’s economic challenges - the need for more people to live within the region, continued and improved support for existing businesses, and to make our area the place of choice for new businesses.

Dumfries and Galloway Council leader Elaine Murray said: “Our Council is seeking to attract significant investment for this project from both the Scottish and Westminster Governments. We are investing significant staff time and financial resources in taking this work forward. Our Council has provided £150K this year to support the development of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal. Our ambition is for this investment to be transformational for our local economy.

“We will use the Deal to deliver our ambition to develop a whole system approach to the generation and utilisation of energy across the significant geography of our region.”