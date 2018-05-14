Condition of region’s roads under fire

Local MSP Brian Whittle has criticised the Scottish Government for pursuing projects such as electrification of the A9 while roads in South West Scotland are left full of potholes.

Mr Whittle, who is a long standing critic of the condition of roads in the area, spoke during a Members’ Debate in Holyrood around the condition of Scotland’s roads.

During the debate the MSP spoke about his recent experience travelling along the length of the A77 in an HGV, before challenging the Transport Minister to not only repair the existing damage to the road but to start planning now for longer term improvements.

Mr Whittle also offered a new, tongue-in-cheek plan to find the cash for fixing the road, saying: “Rather than treat this as an infrastructure issue, I’ve decided it’s a question of culture.

“The A77 is no longer a road DPO, it is a kinetic sculpture, which aims to reflect the Scottish Government’s approaches to dealing with health, education and the economy – crumbling under the pressure and full of holes.

“And now, as the next part of this art installation, I’ll be applying to Creative Scotland for a grant to repair the roads. My working title is – “Competence, Or: How I learned to stop making excuses and got on with my job.”