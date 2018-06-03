Clothing grant increase

SNP Councillors in Dumfries and Galloway have welcomed new Scottish Government funding allowing a 25 per cent increase in the School Clothing Grant in the region.

The Scottish Government has announced a deal with local government umbrella body COSLA to increase the minimum grant to £100 across Scotland, with each body contributing 50 per cent of the cost.

Figures from the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) show that the average cost of a uniform for a girl at primary school is £201 and £192 for a boy, and £212 for secondary pupils.

Councillor Rob Davidson, SNP deputy leader, said: “I have both proposed and voted for increases to the grant in the past, so I’m very pleased that all 32 Councils have reached an agreement with the Scottish Government to implement a minimum grant of £100. In Dumfries and Galloway that’s an increase of £20. This is a progressive measure that will really help vulnerable families.”

Councillor Ros Surtees, vice-chairman of the Children, Young People & Lifelong Learning (CYPLL) Committee said: “When you take into account PE kit as well as the regular uniform, this can account for substantial sums of money overall. This additional funding from the Scottish Government allows a significant increase in a grant which is extremely important to local families.

“This will ensure that children are able to start their school term on a more equal footing with their classmates when it comes to school uniform.”