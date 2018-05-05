Call to support rural GP services

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson has said that a new survey must spring the SNP Government into action when it comes to supporting local GP services.

The Health and Care Experience Survey, which gathered the views of 130,000 patients last year, found 83 per cent of people were positive about their GP.

Nearly four in five patients rated the care they received positively, while 93 per cent said they managed to get an appointment within two days.

Mr Carson said the survey highlights the need to fund rural GP services, which have felt the effects of centralisation in recent years.

He continued: “This survey shows how patients value their local GP and the level of trust they have in them. Unfortunately rural GP services across Galloway and West Dumfries have suffered from a lack of support from the SNP Government over their years in charge, which have seen services centralised and a lack of forward planning to recruit GPs. It is time for the SNP Government to fully support our primary care sector and take on board the Scottish Conservatives’ suggestions of spending 10 per cent of the healthcare budget on GPs.”