Call to protect rural policing

Local MSP Finlay Carson has said the Scottish Government needs to ensure local residents are protected against antisocial behaviour.

His comments follow the release of figures which show that there are 19 antisocial behaviour incidents taking place across Dumfries and Galloway every day.

There has also been a rise of 140 reported incidents, with 6953 reported in 2017-18, up from 6813 the previous year.

That has led the Conservative MSP to call on the SNP Government to ensure that rural communities have the resources to deal with anti-social behaviour issues and to make the public feel safe.

Mr Carson said: “Our police officers do a terrific job on a daily basis, but it is clear they are being let down when it comes to being sufficiently resourced.

“For 19 anti-social behaviour incidents to be taking place each day in the region is hugely worrying and should act as a wake up call to the SNP Government to give the proper resources to our rural officers.

“Acts of anti-social behaviour, whatever they might be have a negative impact on our communities and can often leave a lasting effect on the victims.

“It is time the SNP Government protected rural policing. This trend of increasing incidents cannot continue.”