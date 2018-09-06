Call for upgrading of ferry port road links

The Scottish Government must support ferry services at the port of Cairnryan with major investment in local roads, a local MSP has said.

Finlay Carson followed the SNP’s Programme for Government which mentioned the importance of ferry services at Cairnryan, but did not mention upgrading the A75 and A77 trunk roads which connect to the port.

This follows a recent meeting in Stranraer, where SNP Transport Secretary Michael Matheson did not make a firm commitment to major upgrades in the south west’s roads. Mr Carson believes the infrastructure upgrades in both roads are urgently needed to demonstrate to ferry companies Stena and P&O that they are fit for purpose.

Mr Carson said: “Ferry companies made it clear at a recent meeting with the new SNP Transport Secretary that they need to see the infrastructure upgrades on the connecting routes to Cairnryan that other ports around the United Kingdom have enjoyed in recent years.

“Without urgent plans to upgrade the A75 and A77, I believe we run the risk of a reduction in ferry services which would be absolutely devastating for the local economy.”