Borgue planning appeal gets rejected

Planning officers rejected Mark Neil’s application to construct a new property in Borgue, insisting the relationship between his current 19th century home and a new-build would be “inappropriate”.

Mr Neil, who lives in a house known as The Soup Kitchen, launched an appeal which was heard by the council’s local review body.

An agent for Mr Neil argued similar materials would be used to construct the new house – and that the council previously approved planning permission for two semi-detached houses on the same site in 2006.

Planning permission to build a new house adjacent to The Soup Kitchen was rejected

The agent went on: “The proposal would enhance the character of the village without detriment to The Soup Kitchen or any neighbouring properties, so would comply with the criteria set out in local development plan.

“Mr Neil therefore requests the review board overrule the refusal and grant planning permission, subject to any reasonable conditions it wishes to impose.”

The property was built in the 1840s as a school house and then converted to a free church school. It later became a soup kitchen for local children, and then used as a store for a joiner before becoming derelict.

The applicant’s father rented the whole site as a construction yard and then bought it 50 years ago. Mr Neil then developed the building as a home in 2010.

Dee and Glenkens councillor John Denerley asked: “I would like some clarification on The Soup Kitchen. Is there any relevance of its history because we know new properties can affect the character of the area?”

Planning officer David Suttie responded: “There is a bit of history to it, which I can see from the papers provided by the applicant’s agent.

“It is a house now and what you’re assessing is the implications of putting the new house where it is proposed in relation to The Soup Kitchen.”

Councillor Jim Dempster, chairman of the council’s planning committee, said: “I’m content with the observations of the planning officer. The decision was made, and I would support that decision.”