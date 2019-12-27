Alister’s New Year’s message

For me, 2020 is a year of optimism. At the end of this January we will leave the EU and begin to shape a new future with our European friends and neighbours.

We are ending the uncertainty and division, and will start to realise the benefits.

That means a huge boost for our fishermen as we leave the Common Fisheries Policy, and a great future for our farmers as we tailor support to their needs.

I’m determined we also show how the UK is working for Scotland with our exciting £1.4 billion growth deal programme - including the Borderlands Growth Deal here in the South West.

Our planned Shared Prosperity Fund - using cash that now goes to Brussels - means we can help even more people.

We’ll also keep our promise to say NO to Nicola Sturgeon’s second independence referendum. We have had enough of division, it’s time to bring the country together.

I’m excited about 2020. Happy New Year.