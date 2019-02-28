Plea to Galloway groups to support food appeal

Charities and community groups across Dumfries and Galloway are being invited to receive free surplus food from Tesco this Easter.

Across the UK the supermarket distributes a million meals a month to good causes as part of its Community Food Connection scheme, run in conjunction with food charity FareShare and powered by FoodCloud technology.

Community Food Connection enables some 7,000 charities and community groups to pick up free food from Tesco each week.

But some of those groups take a break during school holidays, which means Tesco can offer free surplus food to even more organisations over Easter.

“We know that there are some charities that may offer holiday clubs or groups that put on special events over the Easter holidays and it is those that we want to hear from,” said Alec Brown, Head of Community at Tesco.

The scheme works with groups registered with the Community Food Connection a receiving a text alert to tell them what food is available.

They can then choose what they want from the surplus food on offer.