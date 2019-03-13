Platinum anniversary for Kirkcudbright Rotary Club

Sharing a birth year with Jeremy Corbyn and Twiggy, Kirkcudbright Rotary has turned 70 and held a party to celebrate the milestone of seven decades of service to the local community.

Around 180 guests gathered at GG’s Yard at Gatehouse of Fleet for the club’s 70th anniversary Charter Dinner.

There was a musical welcome from two talented Kirkcudbright Academy pupils, Euan on the pipes and Erin on the piano, and the celebration continued with secretary Gavin Scott giving a roll call of the ten clubs in the district attending. Welcoming remarks came from president Gordon Cowan and district governor Agnes Ritchie presented Rotarian Maurice Halliday with a Citation for Meritorious Service. The Toast was given by Honorary member Willie Henry with the The Response from Rt. Hon. James Wolffe QC, the Lord Advocate.

The MC for the evening wasMike Duguid and the vote of thanks given by Anne Shackleton.

A Rotary spokesman said: “Kirkcudbright Rotary certainly celebrated its 70 years in style. The feedback suggests this was a very successful event, enjoyed by all.”