Photographer stars in new seabird exhibition

Annan photographer, Tom Langlands, features in the Scottish Seabird Centre’s brand-new exhibition for the winter season.

Celebrating Coastal Birds is a photography exhibition which runs until Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the North Berwick-based attraction.

Tom Langlands is a retired Scottish architect, award-winning photographer and journalist. He is passionate about Scotland’s heritage, its landscape and wildlife. His images in the exhibition celebrate a few of the many birds that can be seen around Scotland’s coastline. Photographed at many locations – including the Bass Rock and the Isle of May – the images showcase the beauty of our coastal birdlife while highlighting conservation concerns that need to be addressed.

Tom said: “Now living in southwest Scotland, I still travel the length and breadth of the country taking images that capture the magic of the nation’s flora and fauna. The Bass Rock and Isle of May hold a special appeal and a number of the images in the exhibition were taken on these islands.

“Through my photography I strive to say something about the character and behaviour of my subjects and to draw the viewer into a world that they may not often see but can nonetheless feel part of.”

Tom’s photography has featured in numerous exhibitions and his images and writing have appeared in publications at home and abroad. Tom also runs photography workshops as well as one-to-one wildlife photography tuition.

Also featuring in the exhibition is up-and-coming photographer, Daniel Doran, from East Lothian.

Entry to Celebrating Coastal Birds is included with admission to the Discovery Centre. Adult £8.95, child £4.95. A percentage of all sales is being donated to the Seabird Centre.

For more information about Tom’s photography visit www.tomlanglandsphotography.com.