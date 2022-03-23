Youth Beatz is back after a three-year absence

Youth Beatz will welcome young people from across Scotland to Dumfries and Galloway in June

Kicking off the summer, the festival will continue to deliver a wide range of fun activities and musical performances from some big names and well as local and emerging young talent.

Saturday, June 25, will be headlined by Ella Eyre and Pixie Lott, plus Nathan Evans; while Sunday, June 26, by John Newman and Jonas Blue, plus HRVY and special guests Vengaboys.

A newly established partnership between Youth Beatz and DG Arts Festival allows for a significant upscale on the creative opportunities available.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year will see a further expansion of The Toon, a hard hitting interactive educational drama delivered by local young people.

The first Toon Camp will take place during the Easter Holidays, where young people will begin to write and develop the 2022 instalment.

The Youth Work Area will be expanded to contain old favourites such as art and craft activities, youth information zone and chill out areas, as well as the new addition of local young DJs taking to the decks.

Also announced for this year is a second performance stage called “UPLOAD” that will provide performance slots for young musicians.

The main Youth Beatz days will end a seven-day Fringe Festival which will see a number of community-based events taking place across the region.

The event is managed through a partnership led by Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Young Peoples Service, in conjunction with the Oasis Events Team.

Finlay Smail, young volunteer from the Oasis Events Team, said: “Developing and delivering Youth Beatz is a fantastic experience and we are looking forward to once again working with the staff at the Oasis Youth Centre to build on our events and production skills, and to act as peer mentors using our skills and experience to provide a new intake of young volunteers with the opportunity to get involved with the festival.”