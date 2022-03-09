Wrestling action coming to the Ryan Theatre

The stars of Megaslam Wrestling are coming to Stranraer next month (pic: Brightflame Media)

Grapple fans can expect to see a plethora of entertaining matches including a Megaslam Championship match as ‘Action Man’ Stixx defends his title, a heavyweight challenge and a special main event that will be revealed on the evening.

Also in action for Team Meg aslam are the likes of Italian heavyweight Massimo and tag team The Farmer Boys, while their opponents for Team Nasty include Colt Miles and ‘The Heavyweight King’ Mickey Barnes.

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling presents in excess of 300 live events per year around the UK.

Megaslam Wrestling owner Brad Taylor said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading to Stranrear.

"Scotland has been a firm favourite for a number of years and we are delighted to be bringing the show to the Ryan Centre as part of our 2022 Live Tour, which already features more than 250 dates nationwide.

"The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back.”

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Fans are urged to book in advance for the 7pm show as sales for previous events have been extremely high.