Wigtownshire charities recognised at Royal Carol Service

Alexander and Kirsty Currie attended the service at Westminster Abbey

John Brennan and Kirsty Currie, together with their partners, were nominated by the Lord Lieutenant of Wigtown, Aileen Brewis, to attend the glittering service Together at Christmas held in Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

The service, which was shown on ITV on Christmas Eve, was the idea of the Duchess who defined it as: “a celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us.”

John is chairman of Home-Start Wigtownshire which has been supporting young families in the county for more than 20 years.

Throughout the pandemic the charity has been continuing to support all the families by tailoring its contacts according to the ever-changing guidelines around safely meeting others.

The work is carried out by seven full and part time staff and 29 volunteers.

Kirsty was nominated for her many years of charity service to the people of Whithorn.

She is chairwoman of the community council, a Trustee of the All Roads lead to Whithorn Trust and a founder member of the Covid-19 Resilience Group as well as being involved in many other community projects and charities.

The Duchess said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has presented us all with countless and previously unimaginable challenges.

“We have seen how communities have come together to support those most in need. And through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all.

"In our roles, William and I are so fortunate to meet and spend time with phenomenal people across the country who day-in day-out support individuals and families.