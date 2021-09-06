Wigtown publisher commissions new children's book from Voice of the Tattoo

The Castle Cat by Alasdair Hutton

The charming children’s story has been written by Alasdair Hutton who has been the ‘Voice’ of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo for 30 years.

Alasdair has again joined forces with artist William Gorman, having previously worked with on a book about Dandie Dinmont terriers called Mustard & Pepper, and Wigtown publisher Jayne Baldwin, this time with her company Foggie Toddle Books.

He said: “I hope children will enjoy reading a simple story set in a place they might recognise.

"Called The Castle Cat, the tale tells of a character who first appeared in my book The Tattoo Fox.

"The kitten was adopted by soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland while out on exercise and taken to live with them in Edinburgh Castle.”

Jayne, who runs a bookshop in North Main Street, added: “When I read Alasdair’s Tattoo Fox books I realised there was a story to be told about the Castle Cat and commissioned him to create what I hope will be a series.

"As a fan of the work of William Gorman I was delighted when he came on board as the illustrator.”