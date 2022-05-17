Wigtown man releases new album in aid of Ukraine

The latest release from the Boots delivery driver is called Tom Sings Country which costs £10 and features 13 tracks including: Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain, He Stopped Loving Her Today, and Go Rest High (On T he Mountain)
Tom, a former police officer and retired publican of the Galloway Inn, said: “I’d like to thank my good friend Ray Hitchcock for producing my CD at his studio in Glentrool.
“It will be for sale at Boots and Laura’s Gift Shop in Newton Stewart, Wigtown Post Office, and Pauline Baxter has kindly agreed to sell them in Stranraer.
"All proceeds raised will go to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.”
Since 2011 Tom has released six other charity CDs, with each one raising around £1,400 for the chosen charity.