Whisky raises cash for mental health charity

The bottle was released on auction through WhiskyBull.com with bidding closing at £5,800.

The distillery matched the final bid bringing the total to £11,600 to be donated to Dumfries & Galloway Mental Health Association. The first edition bottle came from owner David Prior’s personal collection, having received Bottle 03 of 40 at the end of the last financial year as a special release by Master Distiller, Dr Nick Savage, to commemorate the distillery’s annual achievements.

A celebration of the year passed, each of Bladnoch’s 40 current employees received their own personal bottle of Sample Room Reserve, featuring a hand-signed label that tells the story of the team’s successes and challenges overcome in the 12 months prior and expresses gratitude for those who made it all possible.

The liquid is a unique blend of aged Bladnoch Single Malts that Dr Savage created from archived samples from his sample room. No bottles of Sample Room Reserve were released to the wider public for sale.

Distillery owner and CEO, David Prior said: "As the bottling is not for sale and a number of dedicated Bladnoch fans enquired about purchasing one, I pledged my personal bottle No. 03/40 through a charity auction.

"We matched the final bid and donated the raised money to the Dumfries & Galloway Mental Health Association whose work is more important and appreciated now than ever."

The bottle was released on auction through WhiskyBull.com with bidding closing at £5,800.

Bladnoch Distillery was established in 1817, making it the oldest working Scotch Whisky Distillery in the Lowlands.

Hand crafted using only the finest local ingredients such as the pristine water from the River Bladnoch that flows alongside the distillery and English barley create a rich, flavourful whisky that is best savoured. Bladnoch single malts are non-chill filtered to ensure the truest flavours shine through.