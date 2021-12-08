Volunteers helping to grow Galloway's native woodland

Some of the volunteers hard at work on the Threave Estate

More than 200 native aspen trees were planted on the Kelton Mains site, as part of the conservation charity’s centuries-spanning Threave Landscape Restoration Project that aims to restore the area’s wetlands and native woodlands, helping combat the climate crisis.

These trees were planted as part of the Millburn Restoration, helping to make the stream and its banks a better habitat for wildlife.

Supported by the Galloway Glens Partnership, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and HSBC UK, 81 hectares of land at Kelton Mains are being transformed into rich habitats for flora and fauna, with the area being ‘undrained’ to re-establish the area’s unique wetlands, redundant fenceposts being removed and native woodland being expanded.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estate manager David Thompson said: "The benefits of these trees will be immediate – from the moment they go in the ground, they improve the biodiversity of this site, and they’ll keep doing that for centuries to come."

Around 10 volunteers from HSBC UK, the National Trust for Scotland and the Galloway Glens Project were onsite contributing to an important conservation effort.

A group of HSBC UK employees visited the site earlier this year to learn more about the project.

Ian Stuart, chief Executive of HSBC UK said: “Our ambition is to help open the door for National Trust for Scotland to explore new areas of agroforestry management and how nature-based solutions are being scaled and delivered to tackle climate change internationally.”

Volunteers also saw the progress being made by the herd of Belted Galloway cattle who will be helping with the conservation project.

The cows will be shepherded via new GPS technology which controls where they graze. They are currently learning about their new ‘smart collars’ in their field.