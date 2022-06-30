Variety of events to say farewell to the Galloway Hoard

There are only a few days left to see the Galloway Hoard in Kirkcudbright

The exhibition of Viking-era treasure has welcomed more than 30,000 visitors since it went on display in October.

Before handing over the Galloway Hoard to its next custodians, Aberdeen Museum and Art Gallery, a variety of workshops and events are taking place.

On Saturday (July 2), head to Soaperie Gardens (across the road from the Galleries) to meet Hrefna and Cathbad as they teach different Viking-age crafts and tell stories of the Viking-age.

From Monday, July 4, to Thursday, July 7, visit the Galleries to make your own Viking costumes to wear as part of the Galloway Hoard Honour Guard.

On Saturday, July 9, visit the Viking encampment on the Soaperie Gardens and train to be part of the Honour Guard, with costume making and storytelling.

Then at 7pm join the Vikings as they ceremoniously say goodbye to the Galloway Hoard as the Honour Guard parade s through the town prior to a boat burning at the harbour.

On Sunday, July 10, visit the Viking Village in the Soaperie Gardens and say one last good-bye to the Galloway Hoard in the Galleries.