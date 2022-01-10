Under-22s can apply for free bus travel

Young people can enjoy unlimited free travel

The initiative is set to benefit around 13,200 young people aged 5-21 across the region with unlimited free bus travel.

To access the scheme, young people must apply for a new or replacement National Entitlement Card (NEC) – also known as a YoungScot Card – by January 31.

Ms Harper said: "Travelling by bus is one of the most environmentally friendly ways to move across the country and we know that young people, in particular, value the vital role public transport plays in achieving our climate change targets.

"Making bus travel free for under-22s is not only important for helping tackle the climate emergency, but it will take pressure off young people's finances and improve their access to education, leisure, and work.”