TV chef Clodagh McKenna to cook up a storm at Stranraer Oyster Festival

The resident chef on This Morning, who was previously a regular on The Today Show in the USA, will be cooking up a storm in the Kitchen Marquee on September 3 and 4.

She will also star in ‘An Audience with Clodagh’ on the afternoon of September 3.

Clodagh said: “Scotland’s reputation for high quality and award-winning produce is world renowned.

Clodagh McKenna will be coming to Stranraer in September

"Stranraer Oyster Festival is a perfect opportunity to bring family, fun and artisan producers together for three days of celebration!

"I’m looking forward to immersing myself in the beautiful scenery Stranraer has to offer and learning more about the delicious produce on show, not least the famous Loch Ryan oysters.”

Romano Petrucci, chair of Stranraer Development Trust, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Clodagh to Stranraer Oyster Festival, her fun, vibrant and inspiring approach to recipes will be a perfect fit with the festival atmosphere.”

Taking place from September 2-4, the festival programme is packed with chef demonstrations, entertainment, market traders, live music, children’s activities, water sports and plenty of oyster-related fun.

The festival is sponsored by Ascensos and is supported through EventScotland’s National Events Funding Programme and Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Major Events Strategic Fund. Stranraer Development Trust is also supported by Kilgallioch Community Fund.

Paul Bush, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: “Scotland is the perfect stage for food and drink events so it’s wonderful to see Stranraer Oyster Festival attracting high profile names like Clodagh.

"I’m sure she will receive a warm welcome and join in the celebrations of the region’s natural larder.”

General admission costs £5 per day or £10 for the full three-day event for over 16s, with concessions availablem while 16s and under can attend free of charge.

Tickets to ‘An Audience with Clodagh’ cost £20, including prosecco and canapes, and her chef demos cost £5.