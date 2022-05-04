Trix is still looking for love after a year in kennels

Trix is a handsome bull lurcher

This month handsome bull lurcher, Trix, is looking for love after a year in kennels.

Emma Scott, from the centre, said: “Trix came to us in May 2021 looking for help finding a new home and although he hasn’t had much luck, we haven’t given up hope as we know the right person is out there somewhere.

“Trix is a young bull lurcher who is very affectionate, will do anything for a biscuit and loves a bit of a fuss made.

"His favourite pass times include a good run in the paddock, nice long walks, enjoying home comforts like cuddles on the couch and he can never turn down a game of fetch.

“Trix walks nicely on the lead, but does pull when he sees another dog, he is a big lad and with it comes strength so needs an owner who can handle that.

"He can be reactive to other dogs when passing them on lead so is looking for someone who can help him with further socialising and training.

"Once he knows a dog we find he walks nicely alongside them and does seem quite playful.

"We are looking for a home without cats and young children, but older children would be fine.

"He needs a calm home with a family who can support him in adjusting in to a new routine as he has been here at the centre for quite some time now.”