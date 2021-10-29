Trade unionists to discuss desperate social housing shortage in Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfries & Galloway TUC says there needs to be more affordable social housing

This will be examining the chronic affordable and social housing problems that exist in the region and will feature a guest speaker from the Living Rent Campaign.

D>UC secretary John Dennis said: “The most recent figures for private rented accommodation in Dumfries and Galloway indicate there are only 25 private rented properties available in the ‘market’.

“This compares with the hundreds of people – individuals and households – on the waiting list for social housing in the area.

"As a result, many people are having to pay well above the local housing allowance rates, or compelled to live with relatives.”

Thousands of former council houses were sold off cheaply to sitting tenants under Margaret Thatcher’s ‘right-to-buy’ scheme.

This removed enormous numbers of houses from the social housing portfolio, whilst, at the same time, councils were deliberately prevented from building new houses.

Many of these ‘sold-off’ houses have now been acquired by private landlords.

Mr Dennis said: “High private sector rents are connected to the scarcity of affordable accommodation, due to the sell-offs under the Tory’s “right to buy” legislation and their persistent refusal to provide anything like enough capital for councils or the Scottish Government to tackle the shortage.”