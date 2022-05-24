Tickets on sale for the return of Galloway County Fair

Drumlanrig Estate manager Anna Fergusson looks forward to hosting Galloway Country Fair in August

The event will take place on August 20/21 at Drumlanrig Castle for the 10th time, celebrating the countryside and family life.

Food and drink is a central theme including: a marquee with a variety of stalls; cooking demonstrations with the Station House cookery school and the Auldgirth Inn; and the Buccleuch Bake Off.

There will also be a large craft marquee with local stalls, the Kids Fun Zone with many free activities, and lots of field sports to watch and try .

The fair wouldn’t be complete without dogs and this year there will be: Lee Hartis and the Buccleuch Gun Dogs; Gundog Scurry Competition; Retriever and Spaniel Tests with Galloway Gundogs; and The Pet Show.

A partnership with Defender Jam will entertain Land Rover fans including a green laning track, show cars, stalls, parts, merchandise, and more.

Anna Fergusson, Drumlanrig Estate manager, said: “It’s brilliant to be back after two years and teaming up with Defender Jam will add an extra dimension to our celebration of countryside and family life.

“We look forward to announcing lots of other new attractions adding even more to this wonderful showcase of the best of country pursuits, local craftsmanship, artisan food and drink, and entertainment.

“And if you book before the end of June you can get a 10 per cent early bird discount.”