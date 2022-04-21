Threads of Hope exhibition is on display at Gracefield

Over 100 makers have contributed their work to the exhibition

The textiles exhibition is presented every three years by guild members of the Dumfries and Galloway Guild of Spinners Weavers and Dyers, Solway Quilters and Textile & Embroidery Dumfries.

Alongside the wide selection of textile work on display, group members will be available throughout the exhibition to give demonstrations or explain about the traditional and cutting-edge techniques used.

The groups have sadly lost some very key members since the last exhibitions.

Shirley McKeand founder member of the Embroiderers group, a fabulously gifted needlewoman, was especially fond of Goldwork and her skill in this technique can be seen in the exhibition with a dedicated room 5 display.

Born in Yorkshire in 1935, Shirley became a trained tailoress and worked for House of Worth. She was a passionate advocate for needlework and excelled at teaching and enthusing others. Shirley died in 2020 and is greatly missed.

Solway Quilters exhibition is the work of 23 individual members including quilts, wall-hangings, bags and cushions made as a result of the challenges they built into the syllabus throughout the year in order to gain experience, learn new techniques and move out of the comfort zone.

They include three pieces of work as a tribute to three of their members who have sadly died since the last exhibition in 2018.

The Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers showcase the work of over 40 members where alongside the visual impact, there is a wonderful smell from natural wools and dyes used in their weaving, knitting and felt work.

Gracefield runs workshops for kids from age 18mths to teens including textiles, printmaking, painting and jewellery on Saturdays in term time and Wednesdays during the holidays.

For more information www.dgculture.co.uk or www.facebook.com/GracefieldArts/ or call 01387 262084.