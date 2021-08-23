The Spoken Word is back in Wigtown

The group holds its meetings in The Print Room

Everyone very was enthusiastic and keen to get back to normality by enjoying hearing stories and poems. Some brought their own work and others work by authors they admire.

Robin Richmond gave a delightful autobiographical excerpt from his younger days, which sparked off a lively discussion of the endless possibilities he could write about.

Thia Rawlinson gave a marvellous short story set in the Lake District, with her use of description being so real her audience could all imagine being right there.

Fred Kluit translated a Dutch poem about dealing with cancer, while local poet Mark Thomas read one of his poems but also one written by a Native American woman losing her identity.

Ann Perry explored how one word can have so many different meanings, with the English language containing many of these words.

Hazel Stevens said: “The Spoken Word is not just for writers to air their own work, it is for people who enjoy literature, words and meeting like minded folk.

"We are a supportive group if you wish feedback of your writings and a welcoming group to everyone who wishes to join us.

"We hope you will come along and share a varied literary experience. Bring something you would like to share with others or just come along and listen.”

The group will next meet on August 26, October 28, and November 25, all at 7pm.