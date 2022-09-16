The Queen brought the sunshine to Galloway

The weather gods were smiling on Her Majesty and Prince Philip as their motorcade pulled into Harbour Square at 3.50pm.

Torrential rain had fallen just before they arrived and the heavens opened again, five minutes after they left!

But that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the cheering crowds who lined the streets to welcome them.

The Queen looked resplendent in turquoise for her visit to Wallets Marts.

Among those presented to the Queen that day was John Blaikie, from Kirkcudbright Summer Festivities.

John and the KSF team have been busy this week, organising a live showing of the Queen’s State Funeral on Monday, from 10.30am in Kirkcudbright Parish Church.

He told the Gazette this week: “We wanted to give people a chance to watch the funeral together; the church found out what we were trying to do and offered its premises – it has four large screens in place.

“Everyone is welcome to come along on Monday and remember Her Majesty; the church seems like an appropriate place to bring people together that day.”

The Queen looks on intently from under an umbrella as a sheep shearer gets to work.

Like everyone else, John was shocked to hear the news last Thursday and instantly recalled the Royal visit in 2010.

He added: “It was an honour to be presented to the Queen and I have two pictures here, where I’m shaking her hand. It was a memorable day and I think everyone who was there would agree.”

The Queen and His Royal Highness Prince Philip were in town to visit a number of businesses.

Much to the Duke of Edinburgh's delight, among the highlights was a mountain of the West Coast seafood delicacy, the aptly named ‘queenie' scallops.

The Queen visited Castle McLellan, West Coast Sea Products, Kirkcudbright 2000 and the Kirkcudbright Summer Festivities team. (Pics: Getty)

The Queen, renowned for wearing bright colours to allow people to spot her easily, did not disappoint; she emerged from her Bentley wearing a stunning turquoise shift dress and coat, topped with a wide brimmed hat of the same shade, set off by a deep fushia rose.

Her first stop was Castle McLellan, before visiting West Coast Sea Products, Kirkcudbright 2000 and Kirkcudbright Summer Festivities.

During a visit to the harbour to see the boats unloading their catch, Prince Philip, a sprightly 89-year-old at the time, noticed a stray scallop shell on the ground. He deftly picked it up and put it in his pocket – an unscheduled souvenir of his visit.

The Royal party then moved to the West Coast Sea Products marquee where the King family talked them through shelling scallops. Loud cheers from the Moat Brae greeted the Royal couple every time they emerged into view.

As dark clouds gathered, Her Majesty spoke to the Kirkcudbright Princess Jade McMillan and her attendants.

She also collected flowers from five-year-old Sophie Irvine-Watson from Stranraer. Sophie said she gave the Queen “sunny flowers” and would always remember it.