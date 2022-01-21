The Paul McKenna Band get back on the road with CatStrand gig

The Paul McKenna Band will perform at CatStrand on Saturday, February 12

The Scottish/Irish traditional group will play a string of dates for the first time since before the pandemic, including a performance at the New Galloway venue on February 12.

The band is made up of Paul McKenna (singer/songwriter), Robbie Greig (fiddle), Conal McDonagh (pipes/whistles), Conor Markey (banjo/bouzouki/guitars) and Ewan Baird (percussion).

The group, dubbed as “the best band of their generation” by The Living Tradition, draw on their Scottish and Irish roots, with a dynamic and full-bodied catalogue of original and traditional material .

Paul is known as one of the most talented young singer songwriters in Scotland and is often likened to the great Dick Gaughan for his powerful, yet emotive voice and passionate social conscience.

He was also a featured artist at the world renowned Transatlantic Sessions in 2019.

That same year the band released their fourth studio album Breathe, showcasing Paul’s development as a songwriter and expanding on the group’s unique sound with added instrumentation.

The five-piece show no signs of slowing down and were described as “a band with the potential to dominate the Scottish/Irish traditional scene for the next 20 years” by Fatea Magazine.

Paul said: “We’re so pleased to be hitting the road again after all the plans that were put on hold due to the pandemic over the last couple years and we can’t wait to take to the CatStrand stage.

“The tour covers venues old and new as we prepare to get back to more regular live performances, with a focus on home.

"We’re really looking forward to getting out there and performing, it will be so great to connect with our fans and put on some really great shows.”

The tour also includes dates in Peebles, Aberdeen, Shipley, Gairloch, Plockton, Stirling, Cockermouth and Sheffield.