Teenager challenges himself to complete four triathlons in just one day

Ben Turnbull is training hard for the challenge

Ben Turnbull (14) and his older brother Dylan (15) planned for this challenge prior to 2020, but were stopped due to the Covid pandemic.

Sadly, now Dylan has to focus on his GCSE studies and can no longer commit to the hard training required.

Undeterred, Ben is going it alone and despite his own school w ork manages to get to the gym four times a week for up to 90 minutes as well as training with his dad Matt on a weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt himself knows something about extreme challenges completing seven iron distance triathlons in seven days when he raised £10,000 for Tiny Lives baby charity in 2017.

Ben’s challenge takes place on April 23 and was initially to just be in aid of the Dogs Trust in memory of his dog Pepper who died in 2017, but due to recent events in he now wants to make a donation to the British-Ukraine Aid charity too.

The challenge consists of a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run in all four parts opf the UK.

Ben will start in Belfast at around 4.30am before his ferry to Stranraer at 7.30am.

Once the Scottish leg is complete in Stranraer its then on to Carlisle for early evening and a late finish in Buckley, Wales.

There is a lot of traveling between countries and each triathlon is expected to last between 90 minutes and 1hr45mins.

Ben, a former recipient of the Hartlepool Young Aspiring Athlete award, said: "I am very nervous about the challenge because there is so much running and I've had knee injuries before.

"I've enjoyed the training and have learned lots on my journey. It's exciting to think no one has ever done this before and I will be the first.

"I am doing this in memory of my dog Pepper and this will keep me strong knowing that thousands of dogs will be helped.

"It also means a lot to me to help children in Ukraine, when it gets really hard and I'm in pain I will not quit because finishing this challenge means people's lives will be saved.”

If you want to sponsor the event and help with the cost, call Matt on 07773696687.

He said: "The personal costs to complete this challenge are mounting due to the current climate; travel expense, kit, food and ferry crossing charges to name a few.

"In return for support we are happy to help with PR and logos on challenge kit and clothing, social media and local media. It would help us greatly.”

Local cyclists, runners and triathletes are invited to ride and run with Ben on the day.