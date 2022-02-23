Team GB success can inspire a new generation of curlers

The men's curling Olympic silver medalists at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

He joined more 100 people at an event organised at North West Castle in Stranraer by the McMillan family to watch Team GB, including three local curlers compete in Beijing.

The women’s team, including Vicky Wright, took gold, while the men’s team including Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan Jnr, settled for silver.

Mr Carson said: “It was a marvellous spectacle to be part of this event, the atmosphere inside the room was electric and everyone was rooting on Team GB with every shot they played.”

Mr Carson has now lodged motions at the Scottish Parliament praising the British curlers over their sterling performances.

He believes it is all for the good of the sport – which he plays himself – in attracting greater interest from potential players.

Mr Carson said: “First and foremost you have to recognise the huge pride they have brought to the nation but also the local community who have been rooting them all the way.

"Many small village curling clubs in Galloway will have had games against Crocketford and Leswalt rinks over the years, including myself, what a great advert to show how far you can go; from the smallest club games to the world stage!

“They have all demonstrated enormous commitment and dedication in the long hours spent travelling to training stations in the months leading up to the Olympics and I believe t heir success will now inspire many young people to take up curling which is for the good of the sport.

"We should also recognise and applaud the role of the small community curling clubs and facilities such as Stranraer and many others across Scotland in providing the chance to enjoy the sport no matter what level and that is vitally important.