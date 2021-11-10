Support4Life is here to help

Dumfries & Galloway Citizens Advice Project welfare benefits coordinator Emma Munro

S4L helps people with long term conditions, illnesses and disabilities identify and claim the benefits they are entitled to.

During the pandemic the project adapted to helping people with their benefits over the phone, through email and face to face.

Over the year the S4L team supported clients to maximise their benefits and other entitlements putting over £2.5m into their pockets.

The assistance allowed clients to focus on their health and wellbeing as well as giving reassurance.

The S4L team have several referral pathways set up with various organisations.

In particular, the Cancer Information Centre, the NHS Cancer Nurse Specialists and Macmillan nurses.

In one case the client’s Macmillan Nurse referred him to the S4L team for benefit and money advice.

He had been diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic and other illnesses also present contributed to the deterioration in his condition.

He was in receipt of a monthly state pension and his wife worked part-time, but wanted to reduce these hours to look after him.

They needed assistance with their heating bill having accrued a large bill on top of their monthly payments.

The S4L Adviser conducted a benefit check to see what benefits they were entitled to apply for.

They were entitled to apply for council tax reduction and due to his care needs could apply for attendance allowance as well.

Two additional grants were sought, one from Macmillan and a second from a charity associated with the client’s former occupation.

The client received £5,959 in benefit over a one year period.

Emma Munro, welfare benefits coordinator, said: “My team are all highly experienced and proficient in their role.

"They have adapted quickly and efficiently to the ever-changing situation over the last 18 months and continue to support those who really need us.”