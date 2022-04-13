Stranraer Oyster Festival will return this September

Stranraer has quickly become host to one of Scotland’s biggest food festivals

Supported through EventScotland’s National Funding Programme and by Dumfries and Galloway Council, the community-run festival will take place from September 2-4.

One of Scotland’s biggest food festivals, it was last held in 2019 bringing more than 17,000 people to the shores of Loch Ryan, home of Scotland’s last remaining wild, native oyster fishery.

The festival celebrates the town’s native oyster heritage and it traditionally hosts the Scottish Oyster Shucking Championship, alongside a three-day programme of chef demonstrations, entertainment and activities.

The last time the event was held in 2019 it attracted 17,000 visitors. Pic: Pete Robinson

Romano Petrucci, chair of Stranraer Development Trust, says now is the right time to bring back the event.

He said: “In a very short period of time Stranraer Oyster Festival has become a hugely important part of Stranraer’s identity, and a real focal point for celebrating the very best that Stranraer and the wider Galloway area has to offer.

"So I was heartbroken when I had to cancel planning for the festival last year, but it was the right decision.

“We have taken time and given a lot of thought to how we can put on a spectacular event that makes the most of our open-air, harbour-side location.

"Our goal is to bring our community, visitors and guests together in a way that retains the truly wonderful festival atmosphere that Stranraer Oyster Festival is known for, while being mindful of the need for fresh air and space throughout.

"We have also put a lot of effort into creating a mind-blowingly-good festival programme, with some fantastic celebrity chefs lined up and some seriously delicious experiences on offer.”

General admission tickets for the 2022 Stranraer Oyster Festival cost £5 per day or £10 for the full three-day event for over-16s, with concessions available and under-16s are free of charge.

General admission tickets can be purchased at www.stranraerdevelopmenttrust.co.uk or www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/stranraer-oyster-festival-2022-general-admission-tickets-310354487627