Stranraer man thankful blind cousin could enjoy Europa League Final

Georg Gottschlich and his cousin Thomas Donnelly in Seville

Georg Gottschlich accompanied Tommy Donnelly to Seville as Rangers took on Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tommy followed the action thanks to REX Blind Parties, which provides live commentary for visually impaired people.

Georg said: “Tommy has had a season ticket for over 40 years and never misses a game.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Due to his eyesight he is restricted, but REX keeps him going and I want to give to big shout out for all the hard work they do

“Just seeing Tommy’s face light up when he entered the stadium and the REX support and game commentary really made his night and mine.