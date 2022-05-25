Stranraer man thankful blind cousin could enjoy Europa League Final

A Stranraer man has thanked the organisation which ensured his blind cousin could enjoy the Europa League Final

By Brian Yule
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:15 pm
Georg Gottschlich and his cousin Thomas Donnelly in Seville
Georg Gottschlich accompanied Tommy Donnelly to Seville as Rangers took on Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tommy followed the action thanks to REX Blind Parties, which provides live commentary for visually impaired people.

Georg said: “Tommy has had a season ticket for over 40 years and never misses a game.

"Due to his eyesight he is restricted, but REX keeps him going and I want to give to big shout out for all the hard work they do

“Just seeing Tommy’s face light up when he entered the stadium and the REX support and game commentary really made his night and mine.

"It highlights that no matter what t eam or sport this type of service makes such a difference to peoples lives.”

