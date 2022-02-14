Steering group looking for new members to drive community action in Glenkens

Attendees at a Community Action Plan engagement event in Dalry Town Hall back in November

It was clear that the residents want the area to be a connected, resilient and carbon neutral place where people will want to live, to work, to bring up their families and to grow old.

The custodian of the Community Action Plan (CAP) is a nine-strong steering group tasked with reviewing progress against the plan, making proposals if some actions aren’t getting done and ensuring it remains up-to-date and relevant.

The Glenkens Community & Arts Trust (GCAT) has been resourced to lead and support the implementation of the CAP, with oversight from this steering group.

It’s important that the nine people in the group have a range of life experiences and represent the full geography of the wider Glenkens district, as much as possible.

The area takes in the core of the Glenkens but also goes down both sides of Loch Ken as far as Bridge of Dee, Corsock and Kirkpatrick Durham.

The steering group is growing and evolving and there are five places currently available.

If you have an interest in seeing stuff get done in the Glenkens district and can spare a few hours every couple of months for pre-reading and meeting attendance, then this could be of real interest to you.

Helen Keron, executive manager of GCAT, said: “This is a really exciting time for the Glenkens district as we start to look to the future again, and GCAT is very pleased to be part of it.

"I look forward to working with the CAP steering group to start making real progress against the Community Action Plan and start seeing the ambitions of the area come to reality.”

To find out more visit www.glenkenstrust.org.uk/get-involved or email the steering group’s interim chair Fiona Smith on [email protected] for an informal chat.

The deadline for applications to join the steering group is February 28.