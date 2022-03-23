sportscotland boost for new Wigtown boatshed project

Wigtown Bay Coastal Rowing Club aims to develop a new boatshed for the local community

This is a growing club which has members ranging from seven to 78 years of age and the new boatshed will provide even more opportunities for people from the local community to take part in coastal rowing.

The boatshed will have accessible changing rooms and toilets, space for training, coach education and debriefing sessions, and much-needed maintenance and storage space.

It will also be available for use by other community clubs.

The club has had a donation of rowing boats suitable for young people and the new boatshed will provide the space they need to refurbish the boats as well as manufacturing and storing the different weights and lengths of oars needed to make the sport more accessible.

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “Projects like Wigtown Bay Coastal Rowing Club not only create opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity but can also provide a place for communities to come together and support one another as we work our way out of these challenging times.

“Investing in facilities which meet a local demand is a key priority for sportscotland and we must say a huge thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, without their support this level of investment simply would not be possible.”

National Lottery players raise £30m each week for good causes across the UK.

Vikki Reay-Martin, secretary trustee from Wigtown Coastal Rowing Club, added: “We are incredibly excited to be working with sportscotland.

"Coastal rowing is an inclusive sport, enabling people of all ages to access our waters safely, have fun, get fitter, and get closer to nature.

A competitive community spirit develops when a group of people work together, and when success is measured by personal development we all celebrate together.