Special council meeting in Queen's honour

Councillors gathered to reflect on the life and arrangements on the recent death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

Members of Dumfries and Galloway Youth Council Sophie Wilson, Riley True and Kenzie Miller also participated.

Speaking at the meeting, Convener and Co-Leader Stephen Thompson said: “It has been a sombre privilege to be Convener over these days and to be part of this history-making period. I wrote in my contribution in the Book of Condolence that the late Queen has been ‘an exemplar of duty and diligence in fulfilling her role to so many people over so many years’. She has been a model for any civic leader to follow.

Councillors gathered on Tuesday to reflect on the life and achievements of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As His Majesty King Charles III is welcomed to the throne, we may see resonance with many of the issues that are important to our region and this Council – the importance of the countryside and the environment, concern about climate change, and a passion to provide practical support to help young people into employment. So, along with the new Monarch, we look forward to supporting a shared endeavour of caring for the people of Dumfries and Galloway for years to come.”

Deputy Convener and Co-Leader Linda Dorward said: “From a personal perspective, losing Her Majesty is like losing a member of my own family; she has been there for my entire life. The Queen was born six years after my Mum. I believe that having lived through the years of Depression and World War Two, these women, from entirely different backgrounds, shared similar values shaped by these times…don’t moan, keep going, stay useful, we will overcome…values that we would do well to try to live by today.