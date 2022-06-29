Southerness is proving popular with holidaymakers

Built in 1749, Southerness Lighthouse is the second oldest in Scotland. cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/5352316

The Sykes’s Scotland Staycation Index shows that the demand for Scotland as a preferred holiday destination is being seen more widely across the whole of the UK, with 32 per cent of all UK holidaymakers, and 80 per cent of Scots, already having a trip booked to Scotland in 2022, and that a further 29 per cent are planning a trip.

The index lists Southerness in first place in the top five travel destinations in Scotland for 2022, with Kirkcudbright in fourth.

Meanwhile, Southerness also tops of the list of the 10 most-booked staycation destinations this summer, with Kirkcudbright in ninth.

Overall, Dumfries and Galloway is the fourth most popular region over the Scottish school summer holidays.

South Scotland list MSP Emma Harper welcomed the data and submitted a motion to the Scottish Parliament encouraging all to enjoy everything Scotland has to offer.

She said: “With Dumfries and Galloway offering outstanding natural beauty, high quality visitor attractions and outdoor pursuits, as well top quality food and drink produce, I’m not surprised more people are choosing to come here to spend their hard-earned cash.