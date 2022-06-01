SongWave choir is ready to get back to performing this month

SoundWave perform for the first time in over two and a half years

On June 24 the choir will be at Dalbeattie Parish Church Hall at 7.30pm, and on June 25 at Crossmichael Church (as part of the Catstrand’s arts programme) at 3pm and Kircudbright Parish Hall at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New musical director Kate Howard said: “The forthcoming “Songs of the Summer” concerts will be based on songs of community, friendship, changing seasons and the many cycles of life.”

“After a very difficult couple of years when we couldn’t meet and sing together, we are really looking forward to sharing our songs with the local community”.