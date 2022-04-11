Solway features in new book exploring Scotland's wildlife secrets

A Scottish Wildlife Odyssey is out now

Authored by well-known nature writer Keith Broomfield, and published by Tippermuir Books, A Scottish Wildlife Odyssey is a five-month voyage of nature discovery that includes familiar and lesser-known wildlife locations. It is a personal journey written in Keith Broomfield’s engaging style as he seeks out Scotland’s more unusual creatures, including those found under the sea.

In his chapter on the merse at Caerlaverock, Keith writes: “The vast emptiness of the merse at Caerlaverock on the fringes of the Solway Firth had taken me by surprise and its captivating hold was overwhelming.

"This is quite unlike any other place I have visited in Scotland. It is a pancake-flat saltmarsh that stretches as far as the eye can see. Its appearance is akin to the Arctic tundra, with its short-cropped grasses and random scattering of pools.

"The reality is more benign. The merse is a gentle, pleasant place, with a wild soul. Its natural spell was all encompassing – an environ of open skies and a sanctuary of reflection’.

Commenting on his new book, Keith said: ‘The book is a wildlife travel journey through Scotland, starting in the south-west and then zig-zagging my way across and up through Scotland, alternating between west and east, heading northwards all the while, until the trip end in Shetland.