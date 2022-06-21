Small change to Better Lives’ Partnership's logo will make a big difference

The new Better Lives’ Partnership’s stays true to the original design

Started in 2016, BLP supports young people with autism and other additional needs in Dumfries and Galloway.

With services located in Castle Douglas, Stranraer, and Dumfries it aims to give young autistic people a structured programme of person-centred accredited training in their area of interest and expertise, work-related skills and to prepare them for the next step towards employment, self-employment, education, training or volunteering.

Young people designed BLP’s original logo and the organisation has always felt that it is a true representation of BLP’s identity and what they are trying to achieve.

Calypso Coulton, communications officer, said: The logo and what it represents have remained an important symbol to the Better Lives team in the six years since it became a registered SCIO.

“However, so is moving forward and adapting to remain in accordance with our key principles and continuing to prioritise the accessibility and inclusivity of BLP.

“Recently, BLP has been working with Creatomatic on the organisation's new website and has been working hard to ensure it is accessible.

“Unfortunately, the old logo doesn’t meet the criteria needed for readability for users with impaired vision, due to the lack of contrast between the blue background and the dark blue lettering.

“Therefore, the decision was made to make a small change and replace the blue background with a white one instead, with the rest of BLP’s young people’s original design remaining very much the same.”

Anne McEwan, project coordinator, added: “It has been great working with the Creatomatic team to ensure that we remain true to our principles of accessibility while continuing to retain the core elements of design our young people contributed to our branding.

"We look forward to showcasing our new website very soon, and the whole of Better Lives Partnership is excited to adopt this accessible new logo.”