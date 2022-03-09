Silver LGBT Charter Mark for youth work

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Youth Work Service is focused on being inclusive

The LGBT Charter Mark allows organisations to undertake training, to review policies, practices and resources to make sure that the wider Youth Work Service is as inclusive as it can be to young people who identify as LGBT and their allies.

The straightforward programme has enabled the service to continue to proactively include LGBTI people in every aspect of its work, and further ensures the provision of inclusive and accessible services across the region for young people.

The award has also allowed time for a critical reflection on the service and a thorough needs assessment of LGBT young people who access provision.

The council’s Young Peoples Champion, Councillor Adam Wilson, said: “Being awarded our Silver LGBT Charter sends a positive message, with confidence, that our Youth Work Service is a champion of LGBT inclusion where LGBT young people, volunteers, and staff will be safe, supported and included.”

Councillor Andy Ferguson, chair of the Communities Committee, added: “Our Youth Work Service team has worked hard to review the policies and practices in place and has implemented change to achieve this recognition.

Councillor John Martin, vice-chair of the Communities Committee said: “We now all have a collective responsibility to ensure these standards are upheld and we continue to make a statement that equality and diversity are at the heart of our Youth Work Service.”

Moving forward, the Youth Work Service will ensure that the correct support is in place for LGBT young people and their allies, continuing to challenge homophobic and transphobic attitudes, while embracing and supporting the opportunities to develop LGBT Services for young people across the region.

The Charter Mark is managed by LGBT Youth Scotland, if you would like more information on the programme or wish to access support from them visit https://www.lgbtyouth.org.uk/