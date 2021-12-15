Scottish Government pledges support after storm damages harbour wall

A 40-foot long section of the harbour wall at Drummore was washed away

Mr Carson raised the financial plight now facing the local community group that runs the local harbour, after 40-foot long section was washed away after being battered by 70mph winds and mountainous waves.

He sought an assurance from John Swinney there would be help on hand to Kirkmaiden Community Harbour Trust.

Mr Carson said: “40-feet of Drummore Harbour has been destroyed. It is a huge setback for the community group, which only recently took over ownership of the harbour with a view to providing more marine-based services to support the fragile local economy.

“Will the Government commit to engaging and working with the community to address that devastating setback to its ambitions?”

Mr Swinney responded: “I am delighted to give that commitment.

“The involvement of a community group is a welcome endeavour, and we will happily engage with it to see what we can put in place to practically support its efforts.”

The storm also caused damage to the roof of Stranraer High and other local schools, with co-ordinators from the Scottish Government’s regional resilience team drafted in to provide help and support.

Afterwards, Mr Carson said he had been heartened that assistance would be offered to the community group.

He said: “It is unfortunate there has been extensive damage to the harbour wall, but hopefully, this will be rectified quickly to allow the community group to continue to move forward quickly with its future plans.”

Alex Peebles of the community harbour trust said they were “extremely appreciative” of Mr Carson’s intervention.

He said: “Finlay has been an enormous supporter of Drummore and, in particular, the trust and we are all grateful for his tireless efforts on our behalf.