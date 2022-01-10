Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 tells tales of the nation

A nationwide programme of more than 60 events presented by a range of partners from national organisations to community groups has been unveiled, with additional events continuing to be added throughout 2022.

Events taking place in Dumfries and Galloway include:

Logan Botanic Garden hosting Of Scotland’s Soils and Soul: Scotland’s voice, telling Scotland’s stories through the world of plants.

From May to September journey into a multi-sensory celebration of stories past, present, and future inspired by Scotland’s rich and diverse plant life.

Wigtown Book Festival will see Scotland’s National Book Town presenting an enhanced year-round event programme for Year of Stories.

Highlights during Wigtown Book Festival will include two original commissions, Into the Nicht, an immersive Dark Skies tour that finds inspiration from the stories in our unspoilt skies, and Walter in Wonderland, a whirlwind theatrical tour through the history of the nation’s literature.

The Community Stories Fund is delivered in partnership between VisitScotland and Museums Galleries Scotland with support from National Lottery Heritage Fund

Around 100 events will be supported including:

Gossip from the Graveyard II: Talking Heads – a creative writing competition with the public challenged to imagine the stories of two real medieval people, reconstructed by scientists from Whithorn burials of the late Middle Ages: a priest with a cleft palate, and an unknown woman buried on a bed of shells.

The words from winning entries will animate 3D films of these reconstructed talking heads to be premiered at Wigtown Book Festival.

Up the Middle Road: Crichton Stories of Recovery and Resilience - a dynamic storytelling and musical performance which seeks to share lived experiences of mental health, resilience and recovery.