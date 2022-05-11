Scotland’s most southerly artists set to throw open their studio doors for Spring Fling

Glenda Waterworth, Jane Fraser, and Linda Irving are getting ready for Spring Fling. Pic: Colin Hatterlsey

Abstract painter Glenda Waterworth, was previously in Carlisle so has actually moved south to her home at Fine View, Drummore.

She said: “I’m an abstract painter, but my work is very much informed by the land and seascapes around me.

“The thing that drew me here was the quality of light, it’s a narrow peninsula and the sea either side acts as a giant reflector, which is wonderful for an artist.

“And what I’ve discovered since moving here is an incredibly strong sense of real old-fashioned community, far stronger than I have encountered anywhere else.”

Wood turner Jane Fraser set up home and studio at her hilltop cottage, near Kirkmaiden, seven months ago.

She previously lived in Stranraer, and can sometimes be spotted cutting up fallen trees with her chainsaw to turn into art.

Jane said: “Even though I’m a wood turner people sometimes seem to think it must be a man who cuts the wood. It definitely isn’t – I do every stage of the work myself.

“This is a wonderful place to be, I moved down here about seven months ago because I wanted to be part of the artistic community that’s developing in the South Rhins, it’s quite a vibrant hub.”

Linda Irving, who works in fibre and silks to create felted and stitched paintings, runs Scotland’s most southerly gallery – The Mull of Gallery in Drummore.

The former adult art psychotherapist from Glossop and her husband John, visited the area on holiday six years ago and loved it so much that within weeks they moved.

Linda said: “We’d wanted to have a holiday near a lighthouse, stuck a pin in a map to decide where we were going and ended up at the Mull of Galloway.

“We loved it so much that we sold up and moved here, and I’m rather proud to be Scotland’s most southerly artist, and also of having most southerly gallery.”

Spring Fling takes place from June 2-5, and will see 96 participants all across Dumfries and Galloway, throw open their doors.