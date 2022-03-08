Royal Bank Rugbyforce puts youth at the heart of the game as Young Ambassador search kicks off for 2022

Claire Manson of Stewarty Rugby Club became a Young Ambassador is 2021

In partnership with Scottish Rugby, the Royal Bank are encouraging ambitious 18-35-year-olds across the country to become ‘Young Ambassadors’.

They tackle the tough issues facing amateur clubs and their local communities to support the future of Scottish Rugby on and off the pitch.

Stewartry Rugby Club’s Claire Manson (24) was appointed as a 2021 Young Ambassador for her work improving the opportunities available for female players in the region and local kit donation scheme

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire’ will continue to use her role as the current captain of the ladies section and head coach for the girls section to continue to grow the game and improve the opportunities available for female players in the local area.

The funding provided last year contributed towards a scholarship fund for young players whose family may struggle to afford club membership fees as well as the set-up of a kit donation scheme which will provide essential items for rugby such as boots for those in need.

Malcolm Buchanan, chair, Royal Bank of Scotland, Scotland Board, said: “Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the introduction of the Young Ambassadors programme last year was a huge success.

"It showed the important role amateur sport and local clubs play in supporting our communities, and, with the appetite so many young people showed in submitting their ideas and telling us what they did for their club or their towns, how passionate and committed they are to making a positive difference.

"It made choosing the final ten who were selected as Young Ambassadors a real challenge. All were exceptional and truly inspirational.

“It is vital that we continue to support the next generation of grassroots leaders not only with funding but through advice, mentoring, and upskilling that gives them all the tools required to take leadership roles at their club and to build for a sustainable future.”