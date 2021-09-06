Rotary event is wheely big success
The Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright held a successful Sportive last month with three routes of 30, 67 and 80 miles to cater for different levels of fitness.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 10:52 am
Despite the light drizzle , all 104 riders enjoyed their day cycling through a variety of quiet, beautiful scenery and commented on the excellent signage, marshalling and cheerful encouragement.
The feed stations proved very welcome, as did the great food provided at the finish by members Kirkcudbright Inner Wheel.
The event raised over £3000 to support Killie Can Cycle, a childrens’ charity based in Kilmarnock, as well as fund the many local and international charity projects in which the club is involved .