One was planted in the grounds of Kirkcudbright Academy, and the other at the parish church.

A number of Rotarians, including Academy rector Anthony Tuffery, were joine d at the school site by Rotary1020 District Governor Ken Robertson and his wife Elizabeth.

The Academy tree was planted by S1 pupils Hazel and Inigo, under the watchful eyes of Rotarians Keith Bruce and Chris Ingram.